Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 5,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,550,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,636,118.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,550.00.

Shares of TELA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. 16,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,632. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.59.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TELA. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

