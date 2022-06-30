Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 42800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Excelsior Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$46.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80.

Excelsior Mining ( TSE:MIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN)

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper oxide and sulfide mineralization with associated molybdenum. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

