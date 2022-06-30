ExclusiveCoin Price Hits $0.0280 on Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $163,970.65 and approximately $39.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001825 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

