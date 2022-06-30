ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stake Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,367 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $58,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 32.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 41,260 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 61.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 70.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

ExlService stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.12. 1,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,735. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.07 and a 1-year high of $156.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.59.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $345,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

