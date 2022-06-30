Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Cut to $184.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $228.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

EXR has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.10.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $170.95 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.90 and its 200 day moving average is $194.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

