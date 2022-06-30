FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBW) Trading Down 3%

Shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Rating) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 1,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76.
