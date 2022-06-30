Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fat Projects Acquisition by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 483,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Fat Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Fat Projects Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Fat Projects Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.91 during trading on Thursday. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.