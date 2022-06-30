Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($51.06) to €38.00 ($40.43) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €60.00 ($63.83) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($58.51) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($58.51) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €44.00 ($46.81) to €35.00 ($37.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Faurecia S.E. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $22.01 on Monday. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $55.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

