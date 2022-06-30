FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Buys $138,468.84 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $7.10 on Thursday, hitting $226.71. 3,674,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.93.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.