FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Up 190.7% in June

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, an increase of 190.7% from the May 31st total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

DBMBF stock remained flat at $$1.27 during midday trading on Thursday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

