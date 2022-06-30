Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

FRRPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

