FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Up to $8.29

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $8.60. FIGS shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 40,438 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. FIG Partners lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.17.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 10,850 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $248,682.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,101,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,161,268.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 108,335 shares of company stock worth $2,245,074 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

