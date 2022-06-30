FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Up to $8.29

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $8.60. FIGS shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 40,438 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. FIG Partners lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.92.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.17.
In other news, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 10,850 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $248,682.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,101,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,161,268.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 108,335 shares of company stock worth $2,245,074 in the last quarter.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 8.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.
FIGS Company Profile (NYSE:FIGS)
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
