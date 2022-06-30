Financial Life Advisors Buys 299 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Life Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of VO stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.08. 12,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,344. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

