Financial Life Advisors Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Life Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.8% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.16. 51,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,313. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

