Financial Life Advisors Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Life Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.32. 12,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,096. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.02 and its 200-day moving average is $236.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

