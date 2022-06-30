FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Shares Up 5.2%

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.62. 49,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 35,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20.

In related news, Director Michael K. H. Chan acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FingerMotion stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FingerMotion, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:FNGR Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

