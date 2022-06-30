First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 412.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of FCAL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,716. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $57.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 256.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 15,906 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

