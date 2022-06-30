First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 412.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of FCAL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,716. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $57.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.