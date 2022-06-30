First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,281,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 803.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 176,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 30,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.75. 1,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,636. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%.

