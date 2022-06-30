First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,503.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $26.32. 518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,853. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $37.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

