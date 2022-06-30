First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:FPL opened at $5.78 on Thursday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
