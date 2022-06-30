First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:FPL opened at $5.78 on Thursday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

