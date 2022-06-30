First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,606 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 1.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $22,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 45,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $41.28 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

