First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Down 70.0% in June

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of FYT stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.32. 7,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,959. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $42.69 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.