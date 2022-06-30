FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Holdings Trimmed by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy makes up 4.1% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,315,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9,524.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,709,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 655.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,062,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

