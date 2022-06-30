Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion. Five Below also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.86 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Citigroup reduced their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Five Below from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.72.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a twelve month low of $110.83 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.10 and its 200 day moving average is $159.57.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 108.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Five Below by 31.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

