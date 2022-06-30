Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $249.00 to $216.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Five Below traded as low as $110.14 and last traded at $111.58, with a volume of 7503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.16.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $5,113,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Five Below by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,170,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.57.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

