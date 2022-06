Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $249.00 to $216.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Five Below traded as low as $110.14 and last traded at $111.58, with a volume of 7503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.16.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $5,113,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Five Below by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,170,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.57.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

