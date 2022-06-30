Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Down 57.1% in June

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5,380.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FLC traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $17.93. 24,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,183. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

