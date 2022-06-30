FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Shares Down 0.4%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.64. 69,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 85,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQDF. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,304,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,486,000 after acquiring an additional 203,367 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,614,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,397,000 after acquiring an additional 171,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,450,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 101,154 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares during the period.

