Flixxo Market Capitalization Tops $162,892.57 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (FLIXX) traded down 36.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $162,892.57 and $26.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flixxo has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flixxo Profile

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flixxo using one of the exchanges listed above.

