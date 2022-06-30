Float Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.18 Million (BANK)

Float Protocol (BANK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Float Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Float Protocol has a total market cap of $17.18 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Float Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $165.94 or 0.00268563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.88 or 0.01843601 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00179093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00088507 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015099 BTC.

Float Protocol Coin Profile

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,459 coins and its circulating supply is 103,539 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

Float Protocol Coin Trading

