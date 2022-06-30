Focused Investors LLC Buys 11,300 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Focused Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 4.0% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Lockheed Martin worth $127,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded up $8.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $427.20. 15,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,927. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $433.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.18.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

