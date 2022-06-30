Focused Investors LLC Purchases 128,400 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Focused Investors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 444,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128,400 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.9% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $89,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after buying an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after purchasing an additional 377,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock traded down $3.34 on Thursday, hitting $172.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,418. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.02. The stock has a market cap of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

