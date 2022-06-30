Focused Investors LLC Sells 19,400 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Focused Investors LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Target accounts for 4.7% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Target worth $146,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Target by 32.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

TGT stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.64. 118,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,293,110. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

