Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises 1.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 38.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 325,595 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,674,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,513,000 after acquiring an additional 85,497 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.09. 259,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,502,891. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

