Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Nigel Rich CBE Buys 37,687 Shares

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 37,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of £12,436.71 ($15,257.89).

Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 30th, Nigel Rich CBE acquired 140,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £54,600 ($66,985.65).

LON:FOXT opened at GBX 32.78 ($0.40) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 38.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 38.95. Foxtons Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 30.02 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 61.30 ($0.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £103.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

