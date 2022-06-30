Fractal Investments LLC Has $358,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fractal Investments LLC trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 23,782 shares during the quarter. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.62.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

