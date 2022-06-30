Fractal Investments LLC Sells 2,136 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Fractal Investments LLC cut its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,327 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up 0.7% of Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 976.9% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.60) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($32.39) to GBX 2,590 ($31.78) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($39.26) to GBX 3,000 ($36.81) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,714.42.

BHP stock opened at $58.19 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.91.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

