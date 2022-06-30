Fractal Investments LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,541 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 311,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,021,000 after purchasing an additional 472,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,185,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,433,000 after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $229,810,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

