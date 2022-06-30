Fractal Price Tops $0.0260 on Top Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 29th. Fractal has a total market cap of $430,844.04 and $23,456.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.88 or 0.01917230 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00179124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00087462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015411 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

