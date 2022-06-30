Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Short Interest Update

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:FRAF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.10. 121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $134.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin Financial Services has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $35.00.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

