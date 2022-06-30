Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Shares Down 0.6%

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.16 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.95). 27,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 42,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($0.96).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.84. The company has a market cap of £87.70 million and a P/E ratio of 36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 1.02 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. Frenkel Topping Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

In related news, insider Richard Fraser sold 100,000 shares of Frenkel Topping Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.93), for a total transaction of £76,000 ($93,240.09).

About Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers forensic accounting, cost consulting and management, legal, and post settlement services, as well as witness reports, and care and case management services to legal firms and their clients.

