Fusion One Day Trading Volume Reaches $733,767.00 (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Fusion has a total market cap of $16.41 million and approximately $733,767.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fusion has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,857.08 or 0.99682298 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001439 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,004,651 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.