FY2022 Earnings Estimate for MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Issued By National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 26th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $3.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.68. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

MTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.00.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$51.70 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$45.20 and a 12-month high of C$72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$140.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.11%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

