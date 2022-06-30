FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sharps Compliance Corp. Cut by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sharps Compliance in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sharps Compliance’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMED. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of SMED opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 129,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 33,306 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $142,216.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,135.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares in the company, valued at $374,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,294 shares of company stock worth $640,904. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

