FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cybin in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cybin’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get Cybin alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CYBN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

CYBN stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.91. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cybin by 370.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 58,771 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cybin by 55.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 145,929 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cybin by 55.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 906,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 323,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cybin in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cybin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.