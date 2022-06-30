FY2023 EPS Estimates for SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Reduced by Analyst

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.01). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.
About SELLAS Life Sciences Group
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.
