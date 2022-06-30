FYDcoin Price Hits $0.0008 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 36% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $476,155.51 and $1,750.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 620,602,848 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

