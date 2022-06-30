G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.24 billion-$3.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIII. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,551. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.36. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $35.12.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $712,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

