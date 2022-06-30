G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.05

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $973.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $8,968,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 762.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 287,189 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

