G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GMVDW remained flat at $$0.10 on Thursday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,288. G Medical Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G Medical Innovations stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW – Get Rating) by 597.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,494 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in G Medical Innovations were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

