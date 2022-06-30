Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of GALT opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

